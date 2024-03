ЄС відреагував на загибель 12 людей через російський удар по Одесі

Russia killed 12 people in the attack on Odesa, including 5 kids:



4-month-old Tymofii, 7-month-old Liza, 3-year-old Mark, 8-year-old Zlata & Serhii, who would have turned 10 in July.



All our efforts must be directed towards protecting ???????? families from ???????? terror.