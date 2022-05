ISW: РФ не хватает ресурсов для наступления в районе Изюма

#Russian forces may be abandoning efforts at a wide encirclement of #Ukrainian troops along the Izyum-Slovyansk-Debaltseve line in favor of shallower encirclements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.Read the latest from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats:https://t.co/VxNkHsOInx pic.twitter.com/UcfBQlkQwt