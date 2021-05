"Морские сопли" захватили побережье Турции

Know what this is? It's "Sea Snot" in Turkey. This layer of film is a result of pollution & it threatens wildlife & Turkey's tourism industry. Read more about it here - https://t.co/By8jDbdQ1B#seasnot#sustainability#pollution#wildlife#environment#environmentalthreatpic.twitter.com/YJv4HnSr4G

— sente (@sente_link) May 7, 2021