Американские военные спасли экипаж судна после нападения хуситов

Safety of life at sea is a sacred obligation for all mariners. The IKE Carrier Strike Group lived that ethos June 15, helping the crew of MV Tutor after they were attacked by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea. @TheCVN69 #MightyIKE



Read more⬇️https://t.co/hyU5gJoX9f pic.twitter.com/gqc6n5cJyb